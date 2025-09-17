DANCE BLOC NYC 2025 Festival to Showcase 21 Choreographers at Dixon Place

Each program will present works between 8 and 25 minutes in length, inspired by this year’s themes: Fair, Fight, Freedom.
Dixon Place will present the fifth annual Dance Bloc NYC Festival on October 29, October 30, and November 1, 2025. Curated by Sangeeta Yesley of Creative Performances, the festival will feature 21 choreographers across four unique programs.
Wednesday, October 29 at 7:30 p.m. (Runtime approx. 65 min)
Canzonieri Dance Collective
Denaisha Clarke
Melissa Stephanie Nuñez
Sri Thina Dance
The ChoreoJoey Project
Thursday, October 30 at 7:30 p.m. (Runtime approx. 100 min)
BEings Dance
Dani Medvedovski
Feathers Dance Company
Jessica Watkins
Katie Binder
Synergy Dance Collective NY / Nancy Brier
Taylor Gordon
The DynamitExperience
Saturday, November 1 at 7:00 p.m. (Runtime approx. 60 min)
Davinara Dance Collective
House of Chow – Yvonne Huatin Chow | 周化炜
New York Dance Project / Robert Battle
TAQ Dance
Saturday, November 1 at 9:00 p.m. (Runtime approx. 50 min)
Ballaro Dance / Marisa f. Ballaro
Metanoia Dance / Jenifer Dillow
Molly Starczewski and Bella Perlmutter
Shloka Porwal
Early Bird: $25 until October 5 with code earlybird
General Admission: $28 in advance; $32 at the door
Students (with ID) / Seniors: $25 in advance; $28 at the door
Festival Pass (all 4 shows): $60
Tickets: Purchase Here
Festival Pass: Buy Pass
More Information: dixonplace.org or call 212-219-0736.
Dixon Place has been an incubator for artists since 1986, presenting original works of theater, dance, music, puppetry, literature, performance, and visual art at all stages of development. Its dance programs are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with support from the Governor’s office and the State Legislature, along with the Mertz Gilmore Foundation, Jerome Robbins Foundation, Harkness Foundation for Dance, and donors.
Creative Performances, the producing partner, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing opportunities for dancers of all genres and fostering appreciation for the arts through interdisciplinary projects.
