DANCE BLOC NYC 2025 Festival to Showcase 21 Choreographers at Dixon Place

Dixon Place will present the fifth annual Dance Bloc NYC Festival on October 29, October 30, and November 1, 2025. Curated by Sangeeta Yesley of Creative Performances, the festival will feature 21 choreographers across four unique programs.

Each program will present works between 8 and 25 minutes in length, inspired by this year’s themes: Fair, Fight, Freedom.

Festival Lineup

Wednesday, October 29 at 7:30 p.m. (Runtime approx. 65 min)

Canzonieri Dance Collective

Denaisha Clarke

Melissa Stephanie Nuñez

Sri Thina Dance

The ChoreoJoey Project

Thursday, October 30 at 7:30 p.m. (Runtime approx. 100 min)

BEings Dance

Dani Medvedovski

Feathers Dance Company

Jessica Watkins

Katie Binder

Synergy Dance Collective NY / Nancy Brier

Taylor Gordon

The DynamitExperience

Saturday, November 1 at 7:00 p.m. (Runtime approx. 60 min)

Davinara Dance Collective

House of Chow – Yvonne Huatin Chow | 周化炜

New York Dance Project / Robert Battle

TAQ Dance

Saturday, November 1 at 9:00 p.m. (Runtime approx. 50 min)

Ballaro Dance / Marisa f. Ballaro

Metanoia Dance / Jenifer Dillow

Molly Starczewski and Bella Perlmutter

Shloka Porwal

Ticket Information

Early Bird: $25 until October 5 with code earlybird

General Admission: $28 in advance; $32 at the door

Students (with ID) / Seniors: $25 in advance; $28 at the door

Festival Pass (all 4 shows): $60

Tickets: Purchase Here

Festival Pass: Buy Pass

More Information: dixonplace.org or call 212-219-0736.

About the Festival

Dixon Place has been an incubator for artists since 1986, presenting original works of theater, dance, music, puppetry, literature, performance, and visual art at all stages of development. Its dance programs are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with support from the Governor’s office and the State Legislature, along with the Mertz Gilmore Foundation, Jerome Robbins Foundation, Harkness Foundation for Dance, and donors.

Creative Performances, the producing partner, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing opportunities for dancers of all genres and fostering appreciation for the arts through interdisciplinary projects.