D-Nice Comes to Club Quarantine at Carnegie Hall

On Wednesday, July 12, the exciting return of legendary artist, DJ, photographer, and producer D-Nice will give a special presentation of Club Quarantine Live in Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium/ Perelman Stage at 8PM. Anchored by the Igmar Thomas' Revive Big Band and Rootstock Republic, including violinists Juliette M. Jones, Monique Brooks Roberts and Edward W. Hardy, the concert will feature special guests including 702, Baby Cham, Bun B, DJ Clark Kent, Israel Houghton, Kathy Sledge, Kenny Burns, Lloyd, Mike Phillips, Scarface, and more! Hosted by comedian and actor Chris Spencer, Club Quarantine Live is a celebration of music, life, and love, and all are invited.

One year after his sold-out Carnegie Hall debut in August 2022, D-Nice brings his dynamic, multi-genre event back for another highly anticipated Club Quarantine Live dance party celebrating music, community, and love. Throughout the isolation of the pandemic, D-Nice's revolutionary Club Quarantine brought a worldwide community of millions together. It has since expanded offline with highly sought-after events across the country, including his historic performance as the first hip-hop artist and DJ to headline at the Opera House at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and a sold-out third anniversary show at The Apollo Theater.

Ticket Information

Tickets, priced $70-$225, are available at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, 154 West 57th Street, or can be charged to major credit cards by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website, carnegiehall.org.

In addition, for all Carnegie Hall presentations in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage a limited number of partial view (seats with obstructed or limited sight lines or restricted leg room) will be sold for 50% of the full price. For more information on this and other discount ticket programs, including those for students, Notables members, and Bank of America customers, visit carnegiehall.org/discounts. Artists, programs, and prices are subject to change.

About Derrick "D-Nice" Jones

With his journey taking him from the streets of Harlem all the way to The White House, Derrick "D-Nice" Jones is not only a pillar of hip-hop but is continuing to steer pop culture.

The legendary artist, DJ, and photographer has moved millions on wax, on stage, and now online with his revolutionary virtual Club Quarantine. The latter paved the way for numerous Instagram Live series. More importantly, Club Quarantine raised millions for first responders, HBCU's, and more. D-Nice's global influence has been acknowledged time and again including the NAACP Image Awards naming him Entertainer of The Year, TIME magazine nominating him for 2020 Person of the Year, and EBONY magazine including him on the 2021 "Power 100" list.

After spreading hope online, he is back to making records and rocking stages. D-Nice kicked off 2021 cocurating the Official Playlist of the Biden + Harris inauguration. Soon after, he performed at the official in stadium Super Bowl LV pre-show. D-Nice continued the year taking his talent from his sold-out Club Quarantine Live at the Hollywood Bowl to the iconic Met and Kennedy Center Honors Galas. After bringing in 2022 on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, he opened at the NBA All-Star Game and helped provide the soundtrack for the 94th Academy Awards. D-Nice rounded out 2022 by headlining and coproducing both a sold-out presentation of Club Quarantine Live at the legendary Carnegie Hall and making history with Club Quarantine Live as the first DJ and hip-hop artist to headline at the Opera House at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

D-Nice returned to the stage on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, kicking off 2023 as both the DJ and West Coast Co-Host.

D-Nice continues to innovate and inspire, leaving an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.

For tickets, please visit Click Here