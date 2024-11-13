Cynthia Erivo to Talk WICKED on THE TONIGHT SHOW Tonight

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cynthia Erivo is returning to The Tonight Show! Tonight, November 13, the Wicked star will make an appearance on the late-night show to discuss the new movie with host Jimmy Fallon. This will follow Erivo's previous appearance on the program in December 2023, where she previewed the upcoming film and whistled a Christmas tune in honor of the holiday season. Tune into NBC tonight at 11:35 p.m. to watch the interview.

“The Tonight Show” is the longest-running talk show on television and the #1 late-night program on digital. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m. to 12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.

This week, Wicked stars are making appearances on several late-night and morning shows, including Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, and more. will also appear on other talk shows. On Wednesday, Bailey is scheduled to appear on Late Night with Seth Meyers, with Grande returning to The Tonight Show on Thursday.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.