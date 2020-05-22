Cynthia Erivo Joins The American Theatre Wing's Master Class Series on May 26

The first live session of the American Theatre Wing's Master Class Series - featuring a conversation with Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo, moderated by the Wing's President & CEO Heather Hitchens - will take place next Tuesday, May 26 at 4:00pm ET.

As part of their National COVID-19 Response Effort, the Master Class Series will provide attendees with exclusive access to hear and learn from titans of the theatre industry about the many and vast ways to finding your way in the business.

Those interested in participating in Tuesday's master class can RSVP HERE (please note: registration is limited). The next master class, featuring Chairman of the Wing and Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang, will be held on Monday, June 8th at 4:00pm ET.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You