Cynthia Erivo Joins The American Theatre Wing's Master Class Series on May 26
The first live session of the American Theatre Wing's Master Class Series - featuring a conversation with Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo, moderated by the Wing's President & CEO Heather Hitchens - will take place next Tuesday, May 26 at 4:00pm ET.
As part of their National COVID-19 Response Effort, the Master Class Series will provide attendees with exclusive access to hear and learn from titans of the theatre industry about the many and vast ways to finding your way in the business.
Those interested in participating in Tuesday's master class can RSVP HERE (please note: registration is limited). The next master class, featuring Chairman of the Wing and Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang, will be held on Monday, June 8th at 4:00pm ET.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As Broadway World reported last week, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero finally woke up from a coma that was a result of complications from coronavirus, w... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Full BOMBSHELL Concert, Plus a Virtual SMASH Reunion
The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE will present a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featuring... (read more)
Official: Musical Version of SMASH is Being Adapted for Broadway
SMASH is setting its sights on Broadway with a creative dream team and an official title of SMASH, A New Musical. The news was announced today by Stev... (read more)
STAR TREK: VOYAGER to Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Cast Reunion On STARS IN THE HOUSE
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that the cast of 'Star Trek: Voyager' will reunite LIVE on 'Stars In The House' on Tuesday, May 26th at... (read more)
THE SOUND OF MUSIC LIVE to Stream This Weekend Starring Carrie Underwood, Audra McDonald & More
This Friday, May 22 at 2pm EST, Rodgers and Hammerstein's timeless musical classic The Sound of Music is premiering on The Shows Must Go On, where it ... (read more)
LISTEN: Phillipa Soo Sings Demo of 'How Far I'll Go' From MOANA
Lin-Manuel Miranda has released an early demo of How Far I'll Go, from Moana! The demo was sung by Phillipa Soo in the basement of the Public Theater,... (read more)