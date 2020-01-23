Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel, and More Set to Perform at the OSCARS

Click Here for More Articles on Oscars

Cynthia Erivo, Oscar® winner Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Oscar winner Randy Newman will perform this year's nominated songs at the 92nd Oscars® ceremony, show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced today. "The Oscars" will air live, Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC.

"We're excited to have an incredible group of nominees and performers who will deliver one-of-a-kind music moments you will only see on the Oscars," said Howell Taylor and Allain.



This year's Original Song nominees and performers are as follows (in alphabetical order by song title):

In addition to the five nominated song performances, the show will feature a special appearance by Questlove and a guest-conducted segment by Eímear Noone. Noone is the first woman to conduct during an Oscars telecast.

The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show in the coming weeks.

The 92nd Oscars will be held on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby® Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST. "Oscars: Live on the Red Carpet" will air at 6:30 p.m. EST/3:30 p.m. PST. "The Oscars" also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.





Related Articles