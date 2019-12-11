Cynthia Erivo, FOSSE/VERDON, FLEABAG & More Nominated for SAG Awards - See Full List!

Nominees for the 26th Annual SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS for outstanding individual, cast and ensemble performances in film and television of 2019, as well as the nominees for outstanding action performances by film and television stunt ensembles, were announced this morning at the Pacific Design Center's SilverScreen Theater in West Hollywood.

Many Broadway stars and actors who have graced the Broadway stage were nominated for SAG Awards.

Tony winner Cynthia Erivo was nominated for her starring role in Harriet in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role category. She is joined by Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story and Renée Zellweger for Judy. Johansson also received a Supporting actor nomination for her role in Jojo Rabbit.

Johansson's costar, and recent Burn This actor, Adam Driver was also nominated for his role in Marriage Story. He's joined in his category, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, by Taron Egerton for playing Elton John in Rocketman.

Actors who have previously graced the Broadway stage were nominated including Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day in The Neighborhood and Al Pacino for The Irishman.

Fleabag received a SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series and the show's creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series.

Both Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams received nominations for their roles in the FX limited series Fosse/Verdon. In the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series category, Andrew Scott received a nomination for Fleabag and Tony Shalhoub for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

See the full list of nominations below!

Full 2020 SAG Awards nominations list:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Christian Bale ("Ford v Ferrari")

Leonardo DiCaprio ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")

Adam Driver ("Marriage Story")

Taron Egerton ("Rocketman")

Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker")

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet")

Scarlett Johansson ("Marriage Story")

Lupita Nyong'o ("Us")

Charlize Theron ("Bombshell")

Renée Zellweger ("Judy")

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Jamie Foxx ("Just Mercy")

Tom Hanks ("A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood")

Al Pacino ("The Irishman")

Joe Pesci ("The Irishman")

Brad Pitt ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Laura Dern ("Marriage Story")

Scarlett Johansson ("Jojo Rabbit")

Nicole Kidman ("Bombshell")

Jennifer Lopez ("Hustlers")

Margot Robbie ("Bombshell")

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

"Bombshell" (Lionsgate)

"The Irishman" (Netflix)

"Jojo Rabbit" (Fox)

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (Sony)

"Parasite" (Neon)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Mahershala Ali ("True Detective")

Russell Crowe ("The Loudest Voice")

Jared Harris ("Chernobyl")

Jharrel Jerome ("When They See Us")

Sam Rockwell ("Fosse/Verdon")

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Patricia Arquette ("The Act")

Toni Collette ("Unbelievable")

Joey King ("The Act")

Emily Watson ("Chernobyl")

Michelle Williams ("Fosse/Verdon")

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us")

Steve Carell ("The Morning Show")

Billy Crudup ("The Morning Show")

Peter Dinklage ("Game of Thrones")

David Harbour ("Stranger Things")

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show")

Helena Bonham Carter ("The Crown")

Olivia Colman ("The Crown")

Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve")

Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale")

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alan Arkin ("The Kominsky Method")

Michael Douglas ("The Kominsky Method")

Bill Hader ("Barry")

Andrew Scott ("Fleabag")

Tony Shalhoub ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Cristina Applegate ("Dead to Me")

Alex Borstein ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Catherine O'Hara ("Schitt's Creek")

Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag")

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

"Big Little Lies" (HBO)

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"Game of Thrones" (HBO)

"The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)

"Stranger Things" (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

"Barry" (HBO)

"Fleabag" (Amazon)

"The Kominsky Method"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

"Schitt's Creek" (CBC Television)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:

"Game of Thrones"

"GLOW"

"Stranger Things"

"The Walking Dead"

"Watchman"

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

"Avengers: Endgame"

"Ford v Ferrari"

"The Irishman"

"Joker"

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"





