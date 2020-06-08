Cultural Resources and AAAM Launch “Fellowship 2020” for Black Americans in the Cultural Sector

Cultural Resources and AAAM have announced "Fellowship 2020" for Black Americans in the Cultural Sector:



"We stand with African Americans in memory of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbrey and many others in our common cause of justice, racial equality and mutual solidarity in combatting racism, abuse of power and hate. We state, unequivocally, that Black lives matter. As arts workers we especially appreciate the hope, joy and truth that African Americans bring to the world through Black culture. We are especially grateful that 36 African American museums have chosen Lord Cultural Resources to be their partners from 1996 to 2020 - and today we are working with Houston's Third Ward Cultural District where George Floyd grew up and will be laid to rest.

To meaningfully redress the exclusion of Black American talent from the cultural sector, we are establishing "Fellowship 2020" in collaboration with the Association of African American Museums (AAAM). Starting in this pivotal year 2020, when we have the opportunity to re-set the agenda, Lord Cultural Resources will provide learning, job experience and placement for Black Americans aspiring to cultural leadership. AAAM will provide expertise, a pipeline of candidates, and coordination.

As a global firm, we are compelled to memorialize 2020 as the pivotal year when the toxic mix of racism and pandemic threaten the very survival of African Americans. We thank Black Americans for leadership in defeating racism, which helps us all."

