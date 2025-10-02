Creative Stage Collective Will Host Fall Fundraising Event A PARTY WITH A PURPOSE!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Creative Stage Collective will host their Fall Fundraising Event this Tuesday, October 7, 2025 at 6:30PM at Open Jar Studios, 1601 Broadway, 11th floor. Tickets are $55 in advance, $60 at the door, and can be purchased now.

This will not be a traditional fundraising gala—join Creative Stage Collective at Open Jar Studios in the heart of the Theater District for a night buzzing with creative energy. Enjoy catered bites, by the James Beard Award Nominated Chef, Charles Gabriel, as well as drinks, signature cocktails, a roaming magician, and surprise one-of-a-kind live performances from Creative Stage Collective's brilliant artists round out the evening.

Participants will also have an opportunity to bid on a small list of curated treasures—including a rare behind-the-scenes tour of the costume studio of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway, tickets to The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and a chance to meet with one of the show's creators, concert tickets, luxury dining, and more!—with the incomparable Cate Smit (of David Letterman fame) as emcee and auctioneer.

It's a night of laughter, connection, and celebration—all to support the vital creative work of Creative Stage Collective!