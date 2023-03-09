Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Creative Performances Protests the Reversal of Roe and Emphasizes The Importance of Women's Bodily Autonomy With 'Our Bodies! A Protest In Dance!'

Performances are Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 5 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m.

Mar. 09, 2023  

In a bold and impassioned move, Creative Performances commissioned 10 visionary choreographers to use their artistry and movement to take a stand on one of the most pressing social issues of our time: Women's Bodily Autonomy. The result is a collection of stunning dance works that eloquently and powerfully advocate for Reproductive Justice and access to Safe and Legal Abortion.

In the wake of the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe, producer Sangeeta Yesley has challenged the emerging and established choreographers to use the powerful medium of dance to capture the profound impact and convey the weight and complexity of this decision. These choreographers have woven together a tapestry of movement and meaning that will leave audiences moved and inspired, and reminds us of the transformative power of art to ignite change!

Featured Choreographers & Dance Companies:

** 5﻿ p.m. Show: Program A - Duration 45 min

Alli Bradley; Anthony Alterio; Beth Jucovy/ Dance Visions NY; Erica Isakower /Chutzpah Dance;
Sara Pizzi & Aika Takeshima/sarAika movement collective.

** 7﻿:30 p.m. Show: Program B - Duration 45 min

Darrigan DeMattos/ Unspoken Dance; Jennifer Roit/ Armada Dance; Kayla Yee; Rainy Demerson; Vanessa Martínez de Baños & Ashley Carter/ DoubleTake Dance.

Event & Ticket: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2229481®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2F542970257657?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Media: Sangeeta Yesley

Tel: 212-518-8508

Email: creativeperformances.nyc@gmail.com




