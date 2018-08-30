Crago and Korenblum Take the Stage for BALLIN' THE JACK Dance Video
Darien Crago & Oren Korenblum star in this "Ballin' the Jack" music video, inspired by Judy Garland & Gene Kelly from For Me and My Gal. Crago and Korenblum are dancers and choreographers from O.K. Dance Company. For more information about the troupe, visit https://www.facebook.com/OKDanceCompany.
Kyle Christopher West is obsessed with the arts. Growing up on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Kyle trained as a gymnast and dancer where he performed across (read more...)
