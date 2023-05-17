Could the Story of the Infamous Fyre Festival Come to Broadway?

Is the infamous story of the Fyre Festival headed to the Broadway stage? The festival's organizer Billy McFarland is out of prison after serving four years for fraud, and is now rounding up investors to create a second version of the festival, as well as a Broadway show, according to Inside Edition.

No further details have been released at this time as to what the show will exactly entail, or a timeline for when we can see it on stage.

Fyre Festival was a fraudulent luxury music festival founded by Billy McFarland, scheduled to take place on April 28-30 and May 5-7, 2017 in the Bahamas. After being promoted as a luxury event with villas, gourmet meals, and more, for which attendees paid top-dollar, they instead received prepackaged sandwiches and FEMA tents as their accommodation.

In March 2018, McFarland pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud to defraud investors and ticket holders, and a second count to defraud a ticket vendor that occurred while out on bail. In October 2018, McFarland was sentenced to six years in prison and ordered to forfeit US$26 million.

In April of this year, after being released from prison, McFarland took to social media to state that he is working on Fyre Festival 2.