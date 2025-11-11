Concurrence To Make Blue Note NYC Debut This Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The jazz trio Concurrence will make its debut at Blue Note NYC on Saturday, November 15, at 11:59 p.m., joining the club’s Late Night Series following Tank and The Bangas.

Known for its fusion of deep groove, improvisation, and social consciousness, the ensemble will perform material from its current album Indivisible.

The group is co-led by Paul Horton, keyboardist for the GRAMMY Award–winning Alabama Shakes, and Greg Bryant, bassist and host of SiriusXM’s Real Jazz, with Aaron Smith on drums. Their performance will also serve as a benefit for Food Bank For New York City, with half of merchandise sales and a portion of ticket proceeds supporting hunger relief across the five boroughs.

“It's time to snap back,” said Bryant. “If the federal government is uncommitted toward meeting basic needs for citizens with food insecurities, it's time for the rest of us to step up and make a difference.”

Formed in Nashville, Tennessee, Concurrence has shared stages with artists including Alabama Shakes, Cory Henry, and the Rebirth Brass Band. The trio’s latest recording, Indivisible, explores themes of resilience and systemic inequality while highlighting the ensemble’s blend of rhythmic intensity and melodic depth.

Concurrence is also a 2025 JazzRoads Touring Grant recipient, supported by South Arts, the Doris Duke Foundation, and the Mellon Foundation, recognizing their mission to bring socially engaged jazz to audiences nationwide.

Tickets for the Blue Note NYC performance are available at www.bluenotejazz.com. Learn more about Concurrence at concurrencemusic.com.