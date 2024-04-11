Concord Theatricals Titles Now Available on BroadwayWorld Stage Mag With New Partnership

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld announced today a new partnership extending BroadwayWorld’s Stage Mag online show program technology to a number of popular Concord Theatricals titles, including from its Rodgers & Hammerstein, Tams-Witmark, Samuel French and Andrew Lloyd Webber collections.

Via this new partnership, with one click customers licensing shows from Concord Theatricals’ industry-leading lineup of titles will have instant access to pre-filled data to create Stage Mags - including title pages, creative teams, billing requirements, songs/scenes, and a complete cast list.

This will allow program builders to save many hours per production: Just import the show from our catalog, share the cast submission links with your company, and sit back as your Stage Mag comes together seamlessly.

“We’re ecstatic to be extending our one-click launch wizard to include Concord titles. With Stage Mag's one-click access to pre-filled show data and cast collection tools, we're saving theaters countless hours of manual data entry per production, allowing them to focus more on what truly matters - the creative process and the day-to-day logistics of getting productions up from first rehearsal to closing night,” said BroadwayWorld CEO Robert Diamond.

Stage Mag begins like a traditional show program with cover art, cast and creative team information and then the sky (and your creativity) is the limit. Program builders can add photos, videos, interactive advertisements with their own ad pages, sell merchandise, collect email addresses, view stats, customize the design, and promote the show with a QR code. For schools, Stage Mag also includes enhanced privacy options, limiting social sharing options, hidden programs and more.

Just one smartphone click on a code included on lobby signs, printed slips, web site, or stream will instantly open the new interactive digital program. Best of all, the service remains free, letting theatres of all sizes take advantage of the latest technology to engage and interact with their audiences.

Concord Theatricals customers can get started with Stage Mag here.

About Concord Theatricals

Concord Theatricals is the world’s most significant theatrical company, comprising the catalogs of R&H Theatricals, Samuel French, Tams-Witmark and The Andrew Lloyd Webber Collection, plus dozens of new signings each year. Our unparalleled roster includes the work of Irving Berlin, Agatha Christie, George & Ira Gershwin, Marvin Hamlisch, Lorraine Hansberry, Kander & Ebb, Kitt & Yorkey, Ken Ludwig, Marlow & Moss, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anaïs Mitchell, Dominique Morisseau, Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Thornton Wilder and August Wilson. We are the only firm providing truly comprehensive services to the creators and producers of plays and musicals, including theatrical licensing, music publishing, script publishing, cast recording, and first-class producing.



About BroadwayWorld

Based in New York City, BroadwayWorld.com launched in 2003 and is now the largest theatre site on the Internet covering Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional and international theatre, including the West End. Reaching over six million monthly visitors in 100 US cities and 45 countries, BroadwayWorld delivers complete up-to-the-minute theatre news, in-depth interviews, extraordinary photo coverage, entertaining video features, lively message boards, ticket discounts, reviews, and more.

As an industry leader in all things live entertainment, the site's coverage includes TV, Film, Streaming, Movies, Music, Concerts, Opera, Dance, Classical Music and more with exclusive features for industry professionals and ticket-buyers.

For the latest updates and news, follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.