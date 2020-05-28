Concord Theatricals Acquires Licensing Rights For Adam Rapp's THE SOUND INSIDE
Concord Theatricals has announced that it has secured exclusive worldwide licensing rights to Adam Rapp's The Sound Inside for its Samuel French imprint. The play will initially be released to professional theatres and a Samuel French acting edition is now available. For more information visit concordsho.ws/PerformTheSoundInside
A brilliant Ivy League writing professor. A talented yet mysterious student. An unthinkable favor. Everyone has a story-the question is how it ends. Running at 90 minutes with no intermission, The Sound Inside is a riveting new American play.
"I'm thrilled to be working with Samuel French/Concord again. I can't think of a better publisher to shepherd this play and I'm excited to see which theatres across the country will give it a home," said Rapp.
"Concord Theatricals is honored to be extending our relationship with Adam Rapp and his work through this important, beautifully crafted drama," added Amy Rose Marsh, Senior Director of Acquisitions and Artistic Development at Concord Theatricals.
The Sound Inside enjoyed a run at Broadway's Studio 54 during the 2019-20 season. Starring Tony®, Golden Globe®, and Emmy Award® winner Mary-Louise Parker, it marked the Broadway debut of Pulitzer Prize finalist Adam Rapp, and was directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer, with Will Hochman as "Christopher."
Original Broadway Production Produced by Jeffrey Richards, Lincoln Center Theater, Rebecca Gold, Evamere Entertainment, Eric Falkenstein, Salman Vienn Al-Rashid, Spencer Ross, FilmNation Entertainment/Faliro House, Iris Smith, Jane Bergère, Caiola Productions, Mark S. Golub and David S. Golub, Ken Greiner, Gemini Theatrical Investors, Scott H. Mauro, Jayne Baron Sherman, Czekaj Productions, Wendy Morgan-Hunter, Kristin Foster,Brian Moreland, Sonia Mudbhatkal, Jacob Soroken Porter, and Williamstown Theatre Festival, Mandy Greenfield, Artistic Director.
The world premiere of The Sound Inside was produced by Williamstown Theatre Festival in July 2018.
The Sound Inside was originally commissioned by Lincoln Center Theater.
