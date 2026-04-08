HERE COMES THE NIGHT Industry Reading Set for April

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An industry reading of Lisa Kenner Grissom's Here Comes The Night will be directed by Margot Bordelon, featuring Alysia Reiner and Jess Jacobs. This reading will take place on Wednesday, April 15 at 11 am at a theatre in midtown Manhattan. Please RSVP at herecomesthenightplay@gmail.com for confirmation and details. The performance runs approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission.

Here Comes The Night received a critically-acclaimed 2025 World Premiere in LA at Moving Arts Theatre. STAGE RAW called the play “...a luminous reflection on female friendship…” and "At a time when women's rights are being ruthlessly dismantled, state by state and step-by-step, Grissom's play feels both necessary and urgent." From Larchmont Buzz “...Here Comes the Night is an urgent, beautifully crafted reminder of the power of choice, the complexity of friendship, and the deeply personal nature of autonomy.”

Here Comes The Night features Alysia Reiner (Orange is the New Black, Ms. Marvel, The Diplomat) and Jess Jacobs (If You See Something). The creative team includes Margot Bordelon, Director (…what the end will be / Roundabout; Wives / Playwrights Horizons) and Abi Walls, Production Stage Manager. Executive Produced by Tony Award-Winner Lucas Katler (Merrily We Roll Along, Slave Play, Here Lies Love)

About The Play

Over the course of an intimate, emotionally charged weekend, a pragmatic activist and an aspiring social media influencer challenge each other's beliefs about bodily autonomy, ambition, and what it means to choose one's own life—forcing them to confront the stark divide between appearance and reality.

About Lisa Kenner Grissom

Lisa Kenner Grissom is an award-winning playwright and screenwriter whose work engages dynamic social issues, often through a female lens. She's known for creating multi-layered characters, exploring the complexity of human emotions, and finding levity in discomfort. A two-time Kennedy Center O'Neill Fellow, Lisa's work has been presented and developed at theaters across the country.

HERE COMES THE NIGHT received a critically acclaimed world premiere in 2025 at Moving Arts Theatre. The play was also named a Semi-Finalist by The O'Neill National Playwrights Conference, New Dramatists Princess Grace Fellowship, and American Blues Theater. HERE COMES THE NIGHT won the Best Two Character Play Award (Stage Raw) and the SheLA Award for Excellence in Writing. Selected full-length plays include FOUR CHAMBERS (Winner: Kennedy Center Jean Kennedy Smith Award; O'Neill Finalist) and MOTHERLAND (Jewish Plays Project Finalist). Other works have been recognized as a finalist for the Ashland New Play Festival, The O'Neill, The Lark, The Playwrights' Center, and the Heideman Award, among others. Lisa's work has also been recognized by The Orchard Project, Writer's Lab, and Geffen Writers Room. Her short plays are published by Smith & Kraus.

As a screenwriter, Lisa wrote and produced the multiple award-winning short film TATTOO YOU, based on her one-act play (Concord Theatricals), and has screened at 15+ film festivals nationally and internationally. Her TV pilot, FANIA IN THE FOREST, was named a top 5 ScreenCraft Fellowship Finalist, an Austin Film Festival Pitch Finalist, and Best of 2026 by the Independent Writers Caucus (IWC). Originally from Boston, Lisa lives in Los Angeles and is a proud member of The Dramatist Guild, The Playwrights Union, and the IWC. She is a graduate of Wesleyan University.





