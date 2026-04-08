Evan Yionoulis Appointed Dean of David Geffen School of Drama and Artistic Director of Yale Repertory Theatre

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Evan Yionoulis (’85, ’82 B.A.) has been appointed the next Elizabeth Parker Ware Dean of David Geffen School of Drama and Artistic Director of Yale Repertory Theatre, effective July 1.

A graduate and former faculty member of the Geffen School, Evan currently serves as dean and director of The Juilliard School’s drama division, where she has overseen the transition to a tuition-free M.F.A., the creation of a teacher development fellowship program, the establishment of an initiative to help graduating actors prepare for film roles, and supervision of a multi-million-dollar renovation to foster greater connection within the drama community.

Evan is well known for her work as a director of new and classic plays at theaters across the country, including Lincoln Center Theater, the Mark Taper Forum, Dallas Theater, and Yale Rep, where she has staged 12 productions of work by Kirsten Greenidge, George F. Walker, Bertolt Brecht, and William Shakespeare, among others.

“I am tremendously honored to have been named the Elizabeth Parker Ware Dean of David Geffen School of Drama and artistic director of Yale Repertory Theatre and for the opportunity to return home to Yale where I have had the privilege to study, teach, and collaborate,” Evan said of her appointment. “I look forward to working with David Geffen School of Drama faculty, students, and staff, as well as with partners across the university, to build on the School and Yale Rep’s exceptional legacy, and chart an ambitious, vibrant, and impactful course into the future.”





