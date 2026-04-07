MOMENTUM 2026 Rolling Conference Will Connect Universities and Arts Leaders Nationwide

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Creative Evolutions, in partnership with Theatre Communications Group (TCG) and universities across the United States and the Bahamas, has announced MOMENTUM 2026, a rolling conference taking place throughout summer 2026. The initiative will focus on expanding options for board and leadership models within the nonprofit sector.

Designed as a multi-site convening, MOMENTUM 2026 will function as an ongoing collaborative process, with each gathering building on the work of the previous session. The program will include facilitated design labs and plenary discussions, with findings shared across participating locations.

The 2026 theme, “Expanding Options for Board Models,” responds to growing interest in alternative governance structures that reflect evolving community needs and organizational practices.

Calida Jones, Co-Founder of Creative Evolutions, said, “Innovation that makes impactful change is rarely a top-down activity. It begins in local communities. It activates with local leaders who understand the fabric and texture of their region, the lived experiences, the history in the room, the tensions, the assets, and the relationships that make change possible.”

Participating sites will host approximately 100 to 200 attendees each, including professionals, students, faculty, funders, and civic leaders. Materials from each convening will be documented and shared, culminating in a publicly accessible sourcebook of governance models and strategies.

Dr. Robert J. Blaine III, President of the University of the Bahamas, said, “The Bahamas has one of the richest, deepest, and most expansive cultures. To invest in the sustainability and future of cultural growth, organizations need the structures, support, and capacity to carry it forward. MOMENTUM supports organizations in being innovative in their structuring.”

Schedule

June 10–13 – TCG National Conference (Puerto Rico)

June 26–27 – University of Oklahoma

July 14–15 – University of the Bahamas

July 25–26 – Seattle University

August 5–6 – Minneapolis College of Art and Design

September 8 – Final webinar

Registration

Registration is available at MomentumRevolutions.com. Early registration discounts are available through April 30.





