Conch Shell New Works Reading Series Brings Caribbean-American Writers To NYC Audiences

Conch Shell Production presents CONCH SHELL NEW WORKS READING SERIES showcasing stage readings of 3 new plays written by 3 Caribbean-American writers: Magaly Colimon-Christopher, Nelson Diaz-Marcano, and Phanesia Pharel.

The series will take place in The Bruce Mitchell Room - 520 8th Avenue 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10018. Show dates/times: October 6th 8pm; October 12th 4pm and 7pm. Q&A will follow each staged reading.

A curated reading series of new plays written by Caribbean-American artists opens on October 6th with Puerto Rican playwright Nelson Diaz-Marcano's "Misfit, America: An American Western With Color" (directed by Blayze Teicher). The play combines the magical realistic influences of Latin American literature with the Western genre popularized in the twentieth century to tell a tale that explores racism, the love that defines non-traditional family structures, and gender nonconformity. Follow this reading, a conversation and Q&A will be moderated by Karl O'Brian Williams (Artistic Director of Braata Productions.) On October 12th at 4pm, Haitian-American playwright/director Magaly Colimon-Christopher (winner of Planet Connections Theater Festival Outstanding Production of a New Play, and Outstanding Playwriting for a New Play awards) presents "Destination: Oooh Aaah Yummy" - which examines the complexities of women's quest for joy and purpose. The post-reading Q&A for "Destination" will be moderated by Melody Brooks (Artistic Director of New Perspectives Theater). Finally, at 7pm Haitian-American Phanésia Pharel's "Lucky" (directed by Obie-winner Yvette Ganier) completes the series with a story of a woman coming to terms with sexual trauma and discovering the power of healing through writing. The evening will close with audience Q&A/discussion moderated by Sandra A. Daley-Sharif (Founder/Producer of Harlem9 and Producing Artistic Director of Liberation Theatre Company).

Conch Shell New Works Readings Series is made possible by the 2020 Cycle 1 ARTNY Creative Space Grant and individual donations. Seats are limited. For reservations and to learn more about the playwrights, go to: https://conchshellproductions.com/





