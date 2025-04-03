Composers Concordance to Present GENERATIONS XIV in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Monday, April 28th, 2025, at 8PM, Composers Concordance will present Generations XIV, the 14th-annual concert featuring the winners of the Generations Composition Competition, with categories for composers 25 or younger, as well as composers 65 or older. This year's winners are Aaron Reising (Category A) for his composition 're-act-ion', and Kevin Malone (Category B) for his composition 'Your Call is Important to Us'.

The winning works will be performed by Emerald Trio with Karen Bogardus - flute, Orlando Wells - viola, Geoffrey Burleson - piano on a wide-ranging program including compositions by Lynn Bechtold, Dan Cooper, Stefania de Kenessey, Mark Kostabi, Lila Meretzky, Audrey Morse, Gene Pritsker, Marina Vesic.

Of the Emerald Trio, Individually the members of the Emerald Trio wear many different hats in their musical careers: actor, director, composer, recording and concert artists while performing diverse and varied styles from Bach to cabaret and Broadway to hip hop and jazz. Their love of classical and contemporary chamber music was the common interest and from there the trio was born.

The Emerald Trio strives to present programs drawing from their diverse backgrounds, incorporating cabaret, theater pieces, jazz inspired, and unknown and seldom performed works.

Performance Details

Generations XIV

Our Annual Composition Competition and Concert Event

Featuring The Emerald Trio

Monday, April 28th, 2025 at 8pm

Kostabi World