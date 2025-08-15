Composers Concordance and Vox Novus to Present 21st Century Solo Electric Guitar

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Composers Concordance, in association with Vox Novus, will continue its fall season with 21st Century Solo Electric Guitar, a program of bold new works for electric guitar, on Friday, September 12, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at Silvana (300 W. 116th St., NYC).

The free event will feature compositions by Peter Jarvis, Jane Getter, Milica Paranosic, Gene Pritsker, David Shohl, and Robert Voisey, as well as works by Vox Novus Short Guitar Compositions Competition winners Nantenaina Andriamorasata (Madagascar) and Rodrigo Baggio (Brazil). The concert will also be livestreamed on Composers Concordance’s Facebook page.

Featured works will include Jane Getter’s Extreme Whisper, performed as a duet with Getter and Gene Pritsker; Milica Paranosic’s Duet for (One); and two of Pritsker’s Ballades for guitar. Pritsker will perform on electric guitar, joined by Getter on guitar and Voisey on voice.

Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, presents contemporary music in innovative, thematic programs. Co-directed by Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper, the organization curates concerts, leads multiple ensembles, and operates Composers Concordance Records, a Naxos-distributed label dedicated to promoting new works and emerging voices in contemporary music.