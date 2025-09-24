Composers Concordance To Present MY GUITAR WANTS TO KILL YOUR MAMA Trio At Shrine

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Composers Concordance will turn up the volume with My Guitar Wants to Kill Your Mama on Sunday, October 19, 2025 at 7pm at Harlem’s legendary Shrine. Part of the adventurous Timbre Tantrum series, the evening will spotlight the raw power of electric guitars in a program that fuses contemporary composition with rock energy.

The trio features Jane Getter, Bruce Arnold, and Gene Pritsker, who together unleash a wall of six-string sound. They are joined by Moppa Elliott on bass and David Cossin on drums. The concert includes world premieres by Gene Pritsker (Euphony and Paradigm), Jane Getter (Again), and Ann Warren (Inspired by…), along with an arrangement of Mark Kostabi’s Holding On to Forever and the ensemble’s signature piece, Variations on My Guitar Wants to Kill Your Mama, co-created by Pritsker and Frank Zappa.

The Timbre Tantrum series is known for gathering identical instruments in “sonic mayhem,” having previously featured trumpets, trombones, and violins. This guitar edition promises high-voltage duels, riffs, and improvisations that blur the boundaries between new music and rock.

Composers Concordance: Timbre Tantrum – Guitars

Featuring My Guitar Wants to Kill Your Mama Guitar Trio

Sunday, October 19, 2025 at 7pm

Shrine – 2271 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd, New York City

Free Event | Live Stream Available

Performers: Jane Getter, Gene Pritsker, Bruce Arnold (electric guitars); Moppa Elliott (bass); David Cossin (drums).

Founded in 1984, Composers Concordance has built a reputation as one of New York’s most adventurous presenting organizations, pairing contemporary classical with jazz, rock, and free improvisation. Now in its 42nd season, the group continues to champion new music through innovative concert formats, recordings, and collaborations.