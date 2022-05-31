Composers Concordance Presents 'Operas, Songs, & Poems' Next Month

On June 25th at 8pm ET, contemporary vocal music and poetry recitations intertwine on Composers Concordance's concert event entitled 'Operas, Songs, & Poems.' This 3rd annual collaboration between NYC and Beacon artists will be held at the Howland Cultural Center, which was the first building in the City of Beacon to receive the distinction of being placed on the National Register of Historic Places. David Amram's 'Pull my Daisy Reimagined,' Faye-Ellen Silverman's 'Channeling Twain: Advice for Our Time,' Debra Kaye's 'Snow', and Gene Pritsker's 'The Meeting', a mini-opera on a story by Roger Aplon, will be featured.

The concert will also be live-streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook Page.

a??Covid Health and Safety: Masks are still required. To attend the concert you must be fully vaccinated with proof at the door.

TICKETS:

Facebook

Live Stream

Composers: David Amram, William Anderson, Charles Coleman, Dan Cooper, Brad Hubbard, Debra Kaye, Eugene W. McBride, Craig Pallett, Gene Pritsker, Faye-Ellen Silverman, and Roger Tréfousse.

Performers:

CompCord Ensemble:

Charles Coleman - baritone

Adriana Valdez - soprano

Juan Del Bosco - tenor

Gene Pritsker - electric guitar/conductor

William Anderson - classcial guitar

Franz Hackl - trumpet

Brad Hubbard - bari sax

Jai Jeffryes - piano/conductor

Eugene W. McBride - piano

Roger Aplon- poet/narrator

Robert C. Ford - poet/narrator

Special guest performer: David Amram