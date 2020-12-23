Composers Concordance Premieres Works Written As Duets For Distanced Musicians

On Wednesday, December 30, Composers Concordance bids 2020 farewell with a concert featuring compositions written as duets for electric guitar and distanced music collaborators. Originally Recorded Remotely and Released Online, These Compositions Will be Performed Live on December 30, Bidding 2020 Goodbye.

Gene Pritsker says of the idea, "While we are all staying at home due to the Coronavirus outbreak, I decided to start this project where I write a bunch of duets for myself on electric guitar and my various composer/performer friends playing a dizzying variety of instruments. The basic idea is I write a duo for them, and call these Pandemic Dances and they write a duo for me, we record our parts at home and release it on this album."

Composers/Performers: Bruce Arnold, Greg Baker, Dan Cooper, Mark Kostabi, Alon Nechushtan, Thomas Piercy, Gene Pritsker, Jay Rodriguez, Sean Satin, Tania Stavreva.

Limited, in-person seating to 15 audience members. Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance. Ticket price for in-person audience includes free drinks.

The concert will also be live streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook page.

Listing Information

Pandemic Dances

Wednesday, December 30

@ 7:00pm

Kostabi World

225 W 22nd St

New York, NY

Tickets:

RESERVATIONS : https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pandemic-dances-tickets-131231726627

FACEBOOK : https://www.facebook.com/events/3838796569485860

Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance. The first 15 people will be the in-person audience. Ticket price for in-person audience includes free drinks.

Composers/performers: Bruce Arnold, Greg Baker, Dan Cooper, Mark Kostabi, Alon Nechushtan, Thomas Piercy, Gene Pritsker, Jay Rodriguez, Sean Satin.

Featured Compositions include Pritsker's Pandemic Dances Nos. 4, 7, 9, 11, 21, Jay Rodriguez's Breath, and Mark Kostabi's Mystery on 62nd Street.