Composers Concordance Premieres Works Written As Duets For Distanced Musicians
The concert will take place Wednesday, December 30 at 7:00pm.
On Wednesday, December 30, Composers Concordance bids 2020 farewell with a concert featuring compositions written as duets for electric guitar and distanced music collaborators. Originally Recorded Remotely and Released Online, These Compositions Will be Performed Live on December 30, Bidding 2020 Goodbye.
Gene Pritsker says of the idea, "While we are all staying at home due to the Coronavirus outbreak, I decided to start this project where I write a bunch of duets for myself on electric guitar and my various composer/performer friends playing a dizzying variety of instruments. The basic idea is I write a duo for them, and call these Pandemic Dances and they write a duo for me, we record our parts at home and release it on this album."
Composers/Performers: Bruce Arnold, Greg Baker, Dan Cooper, Mark Kostabi, Alon Nechushtan, Thomas Piercy, Gene Pritsker, Jay Rodriguez, Sean Satin, Tania Stavreva.
Limited, in-person seating to 15 audience members. Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance. Ticket price for in-person audience includes free drinks.
The concert will also be live streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook page.
Listing Information
Pandemic Dances
Wednesday, December 30
@ 7:00pm
Kostabi World
225 W 22nd St
New York, NY
Tickets:
RESERVATIONS : https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pandemic-dances-tickets-131231726627
FACEBOOK : https://www.facebook.com/events/3838796569485860
Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance. The first 15 people will be the in-person audience. Ticket price for in-person audience includes free drinks.
Composers/performers: Bruce Arnold, Greg Baker, Dan Cooper, Mark Kostabi, Alon Nechushtan, Thomas Piercy, Gene Pritsker, Jay Rodriguez, Sean Satin.
Featured Compositions include Pritsker's Pandemic Dances Nos. 4, 7, 9, 11, 21, Jay Rodriguez's Breath, and Mark Kostabi's Mystery on 62nd Street.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Palace Theatre Set to Be Raised in Mid-2021
The real estate developers planning to lift the Palace Theatre 29-feet above street level have secured over $100 million from foreign investors....
Broadway Veteran Rebecca Luker Has Passed Away at 59
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway veteran Rebecca Luker has passed away. Last year, Rebecca was diagnosed out of nowhere with ALS, a f...
Congress Passes Stimulus Deal Including Save Our Stages Act
The Save Our Stages bill has been passed by Congress. This is part of the $900 billion stimulus deal to aid the American citizens amidst the ongoing h...
13 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!...
Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, Pete Townshend & More Join SAVE WEST BANK CAFE VIRTUAL TELETHON
Since 1978, West Bank Cafe has been one of the epicenters of New York City’s theatre community, and due to the pandemic, it is on the verge of permane...
VIDEO: On This Day, December 20- DREAMGIRLS Opens On Broadway
On this day in 1981, the original Broadway production of Dreamgirls opened on Broadway starring Jennifer Holliday, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Loretta DeVine, a...