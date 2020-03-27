Composers Are Being Asked to Write 'A Song For Our Time' to Be Recorded By West End Actors and a Choir
Composers are being asked to write 'A Song for our Time', an original song to be recorded by West End stars and a huge virtual choir with all proceeds going to Acting For Others.
Behind this initiative are award-winning theatre producer Danielle Tarento and actor/producer Paul Wilkins.
They said: "We want to do something useful, that not only raises money for the self-employed in the performing arts who have been so hard hit by the current situation, but also that creates something utterly meaningful. We are joining forces with a host of wonderful humans in order to create something inspiring that harnesses the incredible talent our brilliant industry has to offer. We welcome submissions from anyone...and we mean ANYONE. Whether you're an established musical theatre writer or an emerging artist, we would love to hear what you have to offer.
The song to be recorded will be chosen by Tony Award winning composer Jason Robert Brown.
Acting For Others' chairman Sir Stephen Waley-Cohen said "We are delighted to be supporting 'A Song for our Time' and thrilled to hear that the incredible Jason Robert Brown is onboard. We can't wait to hear the song and thank all of the composers for supporting. It is wonderful to see so many people joining together and supporting Acting for Others at this difficult time."
For information on how to submit a song, as well as how you can be involved in recording the song once it's written, head to Tarento Productions on Facebook for details https://www.facebook.com/tarentoproductions/.
Please send your recorded song submissions to info@tarento.net by midnight on 10th April 2020.
