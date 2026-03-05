CompCord Ensemble Featuring Dick Griffin To Perform At The Delancey

Composers Concordance will present the CompCord Ensemble Featuring Dick Griffin on Thursday, April 2 at 8:00 p.m. at The Delancey.

The performance will feature trombonist and composer Dick Griffin, known for his collaborations with artists including Abdullah Ibrahim, Rahsaan Roland Kirk, and Sun Ra.

The program will include premieres of works by Gene Pritsker, including Renaissance Changes and Hokum, as well as Griffin’s compositions Sometimes I Feel Your Pain and Let’s Take a Chance. Music by Sun Ra will also be featured.

Performers include Griffin on trombone, Pritsker on guitar, Jennifer Vincent on bass, and Dave Cossin on drums. The evening will also include spoken word by poet Robert C. Ford and a guest appearance by violinist Lara St. John.

Founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish with guidance from Otto Luening, Composers Concordance is dedicated to presenting contemporary music through thematic programming and collaborations. The organization is currently co-curated by Pritsker and Dan Cooper, who lead its performing groups including the CompCord Ensemble.

Tickets for the April 2 performance are $10 at the door.