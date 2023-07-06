Commissioner Laurie Cumbo Releases Statement On Fiscal Year 2024 Budget For Department Of Cultural Affairs

NYC Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo today released a statement and information on the Department of Cultural Affairs' (DCLA) adopted budget for Fiscal Year 2024, which officially began on July 1:

“In the second budget adopted under the administration of Mayor Adams, we've again achieved a record investment in NYC's remarkable cultural community,” said Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo. “With an adopted budget of more than $241 million, we're immensely proud of the investment we're making in the cultural life of our city. Art and culture drive our city's economy, they help us express who we are, and they are at the foundation of healthy, safe, thriving communities. We thank our partners throughout City government, and the cultural leaders and advocates who made such compelling cases for the arts and continued to show us, firsthand, the power of art and culture to bring us joy, heal our communities, and move our city forward.”

DCLA's FY24 budget as of Adoption is just over $241M million, the largest-ever allocation for an upcoming fiscal year at Adoption for DCLA (the agency's budget as of FY23 Adoption was $238 million).

The FY24 total includes:

$40 million in additional funding added at Adoption, and

$43.9 million for City Council member one-year discretionary funding items and initiatives; the Council's cultural initiatives include the Coalition of Theatres of Color, Cultural Immigrant Initiative, Cultural After School Adventures program, SU-CASA creative aging program, Art – A Catalyst for Change anti-gun initiative.

3 new positions at the agency that will increase capacity to process grants and bring greater oversight and technical assistance to organizations on DCLA-administered property.

The agency's FY24 adopted budget has allotted $59 million for the agency's Cultural Development Fund, $93 million for operating funds at the Cultural Institutions Groups, and $48 million for energy costs at organizations on DCLA-administered property.

