Coming Up at 54 Below: Exclusive Previews from Adam Pascal, Anthony Rapp & More

Summer is coming and some of Broadway's best performers are getting ready to hit the stage at NYC's premiere cabaret destination, 54 Below. Enjoy previews from some of this month's performers, including Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp ("Seasons of Love"), Melissa Errico ("Good Thing Going"), and Linda Eder ("You Go to My Head"). Get your tickets today!

Linda Eder

Jun 16 at 7pm

One of the world’s most beloved and versatile voices, Linda Eder is forever linked to Broadway history via her Theatre World Award winning performance in Jekyll & Hyde. After her previously sold out runs, 54 Below is delighted to welcome back this celebrated songstress to our stage for these very special performances. She’s a best-selling recording artist with fourteen solo albums to her credit, but now you can get up close and personal with Linda in Broadway’s living room.

Melissa Errico Sings Sondheim

June 20 & 21, 2025

Stephen Sondheim is the musical north star of Tony-nominated Broadway star and writer Melissa Errico. In a sparkling evening of his sublime songs side by side with engaging stories of his craft and life, Errico’s admiration for her friend and teacher — she refers to his wisdom and inspiration as “life-saving, sheer joy, giving us all creative courage ” — is always evident. This 2-night only New York engagement is a preview of her upcoming concert hall debut in London.

Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp: Celebrating Friendship & History

June 24, 2025 - July 6, 2025

Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, original stars of RENT, return to 54 Below by popular demand in their hit duo show, this time with some brand new exciting songs added! In this special 11-performance engagement, Adam and Anthony bring their friendship and history together for an unforgettable and celebratory night of music, stories and fun. Expect songs from various projects throughout their careers, music that has influenced their lives, and of course a few of the iconic hits from where it all began- meeting at RENT. Join Adam and Anthony at 54 Below for a very special evening you’ll never forget!

And that's not all! Check out the full June lineup at 54 Below.