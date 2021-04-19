Comedy Series GIRLS5EVA Adds Andrew Rannells

Click Here for More Articles on THE BOYS IN THE BAND

Broadway and television star Andrew Rannells has joined the cast of the upcoming musical comedy series "Girls5Eva" premiering May 6 on Peacock!

The series stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps and follows "Girls5Eva" a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90's. When the band's hit gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot.

Rannells will play Kev, a former member of the boy band Boyz Next Door and husband to Phillips' character.

Last week it was announced that Broadway star Daniel Breaker will also join the cast.

Rannells received Tony, Drama Desk and Drama League nominations for his work as Elder Price in The Book of Mormon. Rannells was also seen on Broadway as Whizzer in Falsettos, Bob Gaudio in Jersey Boys, Link Larkin in Hairspray, Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and King George III in Hamilton.