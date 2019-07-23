Comedians Bringing The Laughter To Carolines On Broadway In August

Carolines on Broadway, New York City's premier comedy venue, presents its talented line-up for the month of August, highlighted by headliners Corey Holcomb, from MTV2's Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'n Out, August 2 - 4; Preacher Lawson, from NBC's America's Got Talent: The Champions, August 8 - 10; Pauly Shore, from his podcast "Random Rants," August 15 - 18; and Drew Lynch, from NBC's America's Got Talent, August 22 - 24.

Themed shows taking place in August are The Funniest Show on Broadway, featuring New York's funniest comedians, on August 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 12, 14, 15, 19, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 28 and 31; Carolines New Talent, featuring the country's best and brightest new comedians, on August 5, 12, 19 and 26; and theBreakout Artist Comedy Series, featuring Jeremy Scippio on August 6, Doug Key on August 13 and Eagle Witt on August 27.

Carolines on Broadway will also feature Wil Sylvince, as seen on Comedy Central, on August 1; New York's Funniest Stand-Up Audition Showcase, for the 2019 New York Comedy Festival, on August 7 and 28; John Crist, from his viral videos "Millennial International" and "Every Parent at Disney," on August 11; KFC Radio Live, hosted by Kevin Clancy and John Feitelberg, on August 14;Challenge Mania Live, hosted by Derrick Kosinski and Scott Yager, on August 17; Thomas Dale, from Comedy Central's This Is Not Happening, on August 20; The Snow Show, hosted by Shane Snow, on August 21; and Dr. Drew After Dark Live podcast, hosted by Dr. Drew Pinksy, on August 29.

Schedule subject to change. For show times, cover charges, more information and to purchase tickets visit www.carolines.com. Reservations can be made by phone at 212.757.4100 or in person at the Carolines Box Office, located at 1626 Broadway between 49th and 50th Streets, New York City. The Carolines Box Office is open 10:00 a.m. to close.





