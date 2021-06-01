Comedian Rhonda Hansome To Be Featured at 'Black Women In Comedy Laff Fest'

Actor / comedian Rhonda "Passion" Hansome, (SiriusXM "John Fugelsang's Tell Me Everything") will be featured at four of the upcoming Black Women In Comedy (BWIC) Laff Fest live comedy showcases (www.bwiclaffFest.com) set for June 16- 20, 2021 in New York City.

The fun kicks off with "Mic Divas" on Wednesday, June 16 @ 8:00pm (EST) at Bedford Manor in Brooklyn where Hansome will be joined by fellow Laff Fest headliners: Shatara Curry, Calise Hawkins, MeMe Simpson, Areshia McFarlin, Franqi French, Leighann Lord and Meshelle "The Indie Mom of Comedy" with host Dara Jemmott.

Beford Manor is located at 1177 Bedford Avenue (@ Putnam Ave). Telephone #(347) 442-5567. Tickets are $15 plus a $ 2.12 fee and there is a a two-item minimum. Take the "A" or the "C" train to Nostrand Avenue.

On Thursday, June 17. Hansome will headline the Laff Fest's 6:00pm (EST) celebration of the natural hair community "Naturally Funny" @Broadway Comedy Club in Manhattan. The event will be host by Janell Banks, and Broadway Comedy Club is located at 318 West 53rd Street (b/w 8th & 9th Aves). The venue adheres to current COVID safety guidelines, Tel # 212-757-2323. Tickets are $15.00 with a $2.12 Fee and there is a two-item minimum. Take the "C" or "E" train to 50th Street.

Rhonda will then headline BWIC Laff Fest's "Acid Tongue" event with host Hollie Harper on Friday, June 18 @ 8:00pm (EST) at Friends and Lovers, a bar - performance/community space located in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. She returns to the venue on Saturday, June 19 @ 6:00pm (EST) to headline "Melanated Mirth" with host Nkechi Chuebeze. Friends and Lovers is located at 641 Classon Avenue (between Dean and Bergen Streets). Telephone # (917) 979-3060. Tickets are $15.00 plus a $2.12 fee and there is a two-item minimum. The show is for ages 21 (ages 15-20 with parent or legal guardian) and ID is required. Take the #3 subway to Eastern Parkway or "C" to Franklin Avenue. The venue adheres to current COVID safety guidelines, masks are required and only pairs of seats will be sold for each of the the performances.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Hansome has appeared on numerous TV shows including Louie, Saturday Night Live, Caroline's Comedy Hour, Stand-Up Spotlight, Arsenio Hall, Evening at the Improv, Showtime at the Apollo and The Joan Rivers Show. She is an Outstanding Comedian BackStage Bistro Award winner who was the comedy opening act for Anita Baker, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, Smokey Robinson, Jackie Mason and The Pointer Sisters. Rhonda is also an award-winning off-Broadway director with over thirty-five production credits at venues located throughout the metropolitan area. While under quarantine Hansome - along with community activist / wordstylist Joan Reinmuth - created the "observational comedy think tank podcast "Lo & Behold" (www.loandbehold.company/) .

Sponsored by Stand Up! Girls, Inc. - a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization - the Laff Fest was "born out of rage" according to Festival director of operations. Joanna Briley. The CEO at One Funny Sistah Entertainment states "we decided it was time to have something of our own with an emphasis on all facets of comedy." "Our goal is to create opportunities for Black women to be seen, heard, and influential in changing the narrative while simultaneously empowering our "sisterhood" to look out for one another in a safe and nurturing environment where we get to shine," she added. Tickets for the five days of her-larity must be purchased in advance by going to the: www.BWICLaffFest.com website, Eventbrite or connect with the Laff Fest at: BWICFestival@gmail.com / 347 .704.4746.

For additional information on Rhonda's future projects and appearances, go to: www.rhondahansome.com or connect with her on Facebook@Rhonda Hansome Comedy , Twitter @RhondaHansome or Instagram @rhondafull.