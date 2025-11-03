Colby Minifie to Join And Scene For NY Comedy Fest Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Colby Minifie (The Boys) has joined the cast of And Scene for their New York Comedy Festival show. And Scene is the hilarious half-scripted comedy show where actors perform scenes along side New York's top improvisers. The actors can only say the lines as they come in the script and the improvisers make up their half of the scene as they go. It's a night of chaotic fun and classic plays.

This month's cast includes Colby Minifie (The Boys), Josh Sharp (Search Party), Connor Ratliff (Mean Girls 2024), Mick Szal (Joker), Kaya Rosenthal (Time Traveler's Wife), Sara Haider (The Curfew), Quentin Nguyen (Law & Order), Alex Dickson (Stepfathers).

The show is Monday, November 10th, doors at 630 PM, show at 7 PM at Caveat Theater. Tickets are $20 online and $25 at the door. If tickets are already sold out, they also offer a livestream for $10.