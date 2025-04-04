Claudia Logi: The Contemporary Dance Artist Bringing French Flair to NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Claudia Logi is a talented young artist who has captivated the New York dance scene with her unique approach to contemporary choreography. Originally from France, Claudia moved to the Big Apple in September 2021 with one goal in mind: to explore the world of dance in New York City. Her journey began at The Ailey School, where she graduated from the Certificate Program in the Professional Division and immediately immersed herself in the vibrant NYC dance culture.

Since graduating, Claudia has built an impressive resume. She is currently a soloist with American Liberty Ballet, a company member with Chutzpah Dance and Linda Diamond & Company, and serves as an apprentice with Reaction Dance Company. Her presence in these diverse companies reflects her adaptability and deep commitment to the contemporary and classical dance worlds.

Teaching and Inspiring the Next Generation

In addition to performing, Claudia is passionate about dance education. She teaches ballet and lyrical dance at Hannah's Dance Academy and All Out Dance, where she works with students of all backgrounds. Her multicultural roots—raised in Paris by Italian immigrant parents—inform her teaching, allowing her to connect with a diverse student base and share her love for movement across cultures.

A Multifaceted Performer and Choreographer

Claudia has a diverse range of performance experience. She appeared in The Nutcracker in the roles of Fritz, the Grand Pas Coda, and part of the Grand Pas de Deux, showcasing her versatility in classical repertoire. In The Dying of Swan Lake, she danced a featured role performing the iconic classical version of the “Dance of the Four Little Swans.”

Her choreographic career is equally dynamic. Claudia has showcased original works at venues including Dixon Place, Dancewave, Mana Contemporary, and the Clark Center NYC. Among her most recent creations is “Waves of the Unseen,” a project that she directed and choreographed, which combines contemporary dance with multimedia elements, creating a unique fusion of movement and visual art. The piece premiered in 2024 at Dixon Place in New York City during Dance Bloc NYC. Claudia is currently preparing for a future performance of the work, with programming details to be announced.

In addition to "Waves of the Unseen," Claudia has previously choreographed and performed in “The Definition of Insanity,” a self-choreographed duet, and “Room with a View,” a solo performance—both highlighting her emotional depth and choreographic skill.

A Growing Presence in NYC and Beyond

Claudia’s journey from Paris to New York has been marked by her dedication, talent, and fearless experimentation. She participated in the Festival des Cultures Jeunes in France, where she presented her own choreography in both 2020 and 2021, introducing her work to international audiences early in her career.

In New York, she continues to collaborate across artistic disciplines. Her work frequently integrates visual elements, offering audiences an immersive experience that redefines the boundaries of contemporary dance.

Looking Ahead

Claudia's next major performance is scheduled for June 8th and 9th, when she will perform a featured role as The Mother in “Cupid & Psyche,” an evening-length ballet with American Liberty Ballet. This highly anticipated production marks the next chapter in Claudia’s already flourishing career.

With her growing list of original works, performances, and teaching roles, Claudia Logi is poised to become a key figure in contemporary dance, bridging cultural influences and artistic disciplines in every piece she creates.

Claudia Logi: Career Highlights

Graduated from The Ailey School (Professional Division Certificate Program)

Performed in works by Jie-Hung Connie Shiau, Paul Taylor, Jacob Jonas, Johan Inger, and Jiří Kylián

Roles in The Nutcracker (Fritz, Grand Pas Coda, Grand Pas de Deux)

Featured role in The Dying of Swan Lake (“Dance of the Four Little Swans”)

Choreographed and performed original works including Waves of the Unseen, The Definition of Insanity, and Room with a View

Showcased works at Dixon Place, Dancewave, Mana Contemporary, Clark Center NYC

Active member of American Liberty Ballet, Chutzpah Dance, Linda Diamond & Company, and Reaction Dance Company (apprentice)

Teaches ballet and lyrical at Hannah’s Dance Academy and All Out Dance

Follow Claudia’s journey on Instagram @claudialogi.dance