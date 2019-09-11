Clark Center NYC Presents 2nd Annual Dance Showcase

Clark Center NYC is proud to present their Second Annual Dance Showcase as part of celebrating the 60th anniversary of the initial founding of the Clark Center for the Performing Arts. The program will be repeated on two evenings, Tuesday, October 15th, and Wednesday October 16th at 7 pm at El Barrio Artspace PS 109 located at 215 East 99th Street, between Second and Third Avenues. Tickets are: $15 - $20. Tickets are $20 online purchase, $25 at the door Children & Seniors $15 online purchase only.

The Showcase will display the talents of both emerging artist as well as some of the more established dancers who have a long affiliation with Clark Center. It is a tribute to and a combination of the Concerts and New Choreographers presentations that began at Clark Center in 1960 (For a list see: http://clarkcenternyc.org/571228/history-and-mission).

The program is curated and rooted in the spirit of the Clark Center's history of providing opportunities for dancers of color, identifying and developing new choreographic talent and encouraging emerging companies. The showcase intentionally combines seasoned dancers with younger performers to further underscore the Center's continuing impact on multiple generations of dance artists.

The program shines a much deserved spotlight on works by master choreographers and long time Clark Center faculty members such as Eleo Pomare with his "Tabernacle" performed by Alpha Omega Theatrical Dance Company; and a section from Geoffrey Holder's "Dance Creole" performed by BHdos. A wonderful acknowledgement to the fact that the Clark Center first presented Ballet Hispanico as early as 1972, 73 and 79. In addition will be Ballet Hispanico founding member Sandra Rivera's "Para Annde," dedicated to the late Anna Sokolow. The Center's legacy and continuing impact on contemporary dance is made evident with performances by dancer choreographer Makeda Thomas in a section of her "Light Fantastical" performed with Dyane Harvey, Danion Lewis in an original solo, a group work by Cory Villegas and a solo entitled "Phenomenal Woman" excerpted from "In Search of Our Mother's Gardens" choreographed by Leyland Simmons and performed by Harlem School of the Arts dance student Isio-Maya Nuwere .

In 1959, Alvin Ailey was one of the gifted young artists who emerged in the late 1950's and early 1960's. This upsurge of talented, mostly Black dancers and choreographers, eager to have their work seen on the concert stage, had little or no access to rehearsal space to create their work. According to Mr. Ailey, who referred to Clark Center as his 'ritual home,' "Dance grew like Topsy there. Clark Center was the only reason we were able to continue." Because Clark Center opened its doors to Mr. Ailey, he in turn provided others who followed with free rehearsal space and performing opportunities. Sadly, the center became the victim of gentrification and was forced to officially close its doors in 1989. Clark Center NYC, now a 501c3 nonprofit, was created in 2013 by a handful of dancers to preserve the history and legacy of their beloved Center. For more info: www.clarkcenternyc.org.

Clark Center NYC's 2nd Annual Showcase is made possible with support from the Harkness Foundation and the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council.





