City Vineyard NYC Hosts WRITERS & ACTORS ON THE HUDSON From Black Box Studios

Writers & Actors On The Hudson, a unique theatrical event featuring "incubations" of new works for the stage will play NY's City Vineyard, 233 West Street/Pier 26 on Monday, March 9th at 7:00PM (doors open at 5:30PM).

Writers & Actors On The Hudson is scheduled to start off a new NYC series from Black Box Studios, Northern New Jersey’s incubator for new and under produced plays by world-class artists or their estates. For this first event, an evening of original scenes, monologues, and short works from writers Neil LaBute, Daniel Handler, Ken Levine, Dan Lauria, Daniel Gallant, Michael Sportack, Matt Okin and Michael Gurin will be performed in dynamic staged readings by Michael Sorvino, Abigail Hawk, Danielle Ferland, Daniel Gallant, Ocean Harris, Lisa Tiger, Michael Perez, Katie North, Mr. Lauria himself and more!

Grace Blake, City Winery's Programming Director, explains that "our partnership with Black Box Studios reflects a mutual desire to create a lively space for attendees to come and celebrate New York City’s storied theater tradition. On a Monday night when Broadway is dark - you never know what theater luminaries might take the City Winery stage."

City Vineyard offers year-round riverfront dining, wine on tap, incredible views, intimate and thoughtfully curated live entertainment, and a one-of-a-kind rooftop bar & lounge. Located on Pier 26 in Hudson River Park, this unique space overlooks the Hudson River and provides the perfect setting to celebrate skilled winemaking and thoughtful American cuisine with a rustic twist.