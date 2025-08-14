City New York to Present The Inaugural Brentwood Open, An Improv Tournament

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join The Second City New York for the inaugural year of The Bentwood Open, The Second City New York's improv tournament where 48 teams shall compete to win the cash prize of $1,959 and all the glory. The event will begin August 19 at 7:00 and 9:30p ET, occurring weekly through the finals, which are slated for November 4.

Kevin Condardo, Managing Director at The Second City New York shares “There aren't many opportunities to break new ground in an institution like The Second City, but we here in New York are excited to be launching the first improv tournament ever produced by the company. We were blown away by the interest from the improv community here in NYC and are thrilled to have tripled the size of the field from what we had originally planned for this inaugural competition. This will be an incredible opportunity for New Yorkers to not only see the finest improv teams from all over the city in one beautiful facility, but also to pass their judgement via each evening's audience vote to help decide who truly is the best improv team in the city. We hope to see you there!”

The Second City opened its doors in 1959 as a small comedy cabaret and has since grown to become the world's most influential name in improvisation and comedy, celebrating its 65th year in business in 2024. The Second City's stages, Touring Companies, and Training Centers across North America have proudly been the launch pad and artistic home for many of the funniest performers, writers, directors, and comedic minds on the planet. For decades The Second City's corporate education and entertainment arm, Second City Works, has supported global businesses using the same methods pioneered on its stages to drive individual growth and organizational improvement.