Cinema At L'Alliance New York to Present Screening Of WHEN MARGAUX MEETS MARGAUX

The screening will take place

By: Sep. 24, 2025
Cinema At L'Alliance New York to Present Screening Of WHEN MARGAUX MEETS MARGAUX Image
Cinema At L'Alliance New York will present a screening of WHEN MARGAUX MEETS MARGAUX on Tuesday, October 21, 2025 at 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM. The 2017 film stars Sandrine Kiberlain, Agathe Bonitzer, Melvil Poupaud. 

Fillières's fantasy-tinged dramedy takes the premise of what if in your 40s, you cross paths with a 20s version of yourself? Can it beneficially help change the course of life? Margaux (Sandrine Kiberlain) randomly meets Margaux (Agathe Bonitzer) at a party and soon sees that the similarities extend far beyond their name.

The younger woman, still learning to navigate jobs and relationships, and her older, wiser self form a bond, as well as a shared affection for the elder Margaux's ex-boyfriend (Melvil Poupaud). But the chemistry is most vibrant between Kiberlain and Bonitzer, who, without looking much alike, convincingly incarnate the same person.




