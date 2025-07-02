Chutzpah Dance Premieres PLAYGROUND At Arts On Site This August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York City-based dance company, Chutzpah Dance, will return to the stage this summer with the debut of PLAYGROUND at Arts on Site on Saturday, August 9, 2025.

This new choreographic work will immerse audiences into a world built on half-truths and hopscotch, where imagination collides with illusion, where nothing is quite what it seems. Through a bold fusion of contemporary and tap dance, the work explores the blurry boundaries between fantasy and deceit, guided by the nostalgic rhythm of play. Anchored in childlike wonder, mischief, and slight of hand, PLAYGROUND invites audiences to look closer-then dares them to trust what they find. Can we believe what we see?

Rooted in Chutzpah Dance's signature style, the performance celebrates the tension between structure and spontaneity. It offers an escape from the conventional world, reminding audiences of the importance of curiosity, wonder, and movement as tools for connection.

In addition to the premiere of PLAYGROUND, the evening will also feature the debut of the newly launched Chutzpah Dance Training Company, a program designed to provide advanced training and performance opportunities for early-career dancers. Local guest artists round out the playbill, including: Aryanna Allen, Sabina Fritz, Taylor Gordon, Morgan Holden, Claudia Logi, Sarah Lutzky/SLUT Dance Collective, Cecly Placenti and Kristen Klein, Bridget Ryan Dance Company, Sonja Stahl, and Colleen Unda.

Performance Details:

Venue: Arts on Site, Studio 3R

Address: 12 Saint Marks Place, New York, NY 10003

Date: Saturday, August 9, 2025

Show Times: 6:30 PM and 8:30 PM EST

Tickets: $30 General Admission

About Chutzpah Dance:

Chutzpah Dance is a non-profit contemporary and tap dance company led and founded by Erica Isakower. The company has toured nationally and internationally, performing in cities including New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Salt Lake City, and throughout New Jersey. Internationally, Chutzpah Dance has appeared at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland, the Mood Indigo Festival in India, and has an upcoming engagement with the artsinTANK Festival in South Korea.

In addition to performance and creation, Chutzpah Dance actively cultivates platforms for emerging choreographers. The company curates performances that amplify marginalized voices across identities and experiences, offering artists the opportunity to share their work without financial barriers. Chutzpah Dance is also deeply invested in community engagement and accessible training. Its new professional training company offers low-cost technique classes and rehearsal-process. Chutzpah Dance also offers drop-in workshops designed to serve dancers from a wide range of backgrounds and experience levels.