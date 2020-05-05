Christy Altomare to Join Laura Osnes on R&H GOES LIVE! Tomorrow

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

It's a princess party this week on R&H Goes Live as Anastasia star, Christy Altomare joins host Laura Osnes for a performance of a South Pacific classic!

So excited to announce that I'm featured this week on #RHGoesLive with my friend @LauraOsnes! Tune in to the @RnH_Org YouTube channel TOMORROW at 1pm ET for my performance of "A Cockeyed Optimist." Set your reminder here: https://t.co/dtL95WrurK pic.twitter.com/310sy5I8oa - Christy Altomare (@ChristyAltomare) May 5, 2020

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization presents the live stream series, R&H Goes Live!, a spin off of their existing R&H Goes Pop! video series. The ongoing series features some of Broadway's best performing stripped-down, contemporary versions of iconic Rodgers & Hammerstein tunes, originally released as part of R&H Goes Pop!

The series is hosted by Laura Osnes and each performance is followed by a live Q&A with the performer.

Watch the live stream on Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET on the Rodgers & Hammerstein YouTube channel.





