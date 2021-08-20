Christy Altomare Will Replace Laura Osnes On DISNEY PRINCESS - THE CONCERT Tour

Drama Desk nominee, Christy Altomare, Broadway's original Anastasia, will join the fall 2021 cast of Disney Princess - The Concert. According to a show rep, this production will follow Disney Concerts' COVID-19 safety policy, requiring cast and touring crew to be fully vaccinated, and will adhere to all local health protocols at each tour stop in an effort to maintain a safe concert experience for patrons, local crews, and the entire touring company. Ms. Altomare replaces previously announced Laura Osnes.

Disney Princess - The Concert is based on the established touring production Broadway Princess Party®, which began as a cabaret show at Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC in 2015. It garnered critical success and a loyal fan base, including over 20 million views on YouTube.

The show's creative team now also includes creative director Amy Tinkham (Coco at the Hollywood Bowl, Aerosmith's Las Vegas Residency), and veteran choreographer Sunny Walters (New Kids on the Block, Ghost: The Musical on Broadway).

Additionally, the Celebration kicks off with a new original song called "Starting Now," from global superstar and Grammy® Award-winning recording artist Brandy, who starred as the beloved princess in The Wonderful World of Disney, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella. The new single, produced by Grammy® Award nominee Oak Felder and written by Jason Mater, Jordan Powers, and Darren Criss, will be released by Walt Disney Records on May 21 along with a lyric video.

Brandy will also debut a music video for "Starting Now," the Celebration's anthem, which will be featured in Disney Princess Remixed - An Ultimate Princess Celebration, a music special premiering this August on Disney Channel. The half-hour show will celebrate the empowering attributes of Disney princesses and queens through reimagined performances of their iconic songs by several of Disney's multitalented stars. After its premiere on Disney Channel in the U.S., the special will also be available on Disney+ for kids and families around the world to enjoy.

For more information and additional cities to be announced, visit DisneyPrincessConcert.com.