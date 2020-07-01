Christopher Jackson Signs With CAA; Chats About HAMILTON, BULL, and Racism on Broadway
Christopher Jackson has signed with CAA, Deadline reports. Creative Artists Agency LLC or CAA is an American talent and sports agency based in Los Angeles, California.
The publication also talked to Jackson about Hamilton, his role on CBS's series Bull, and racial equality on Broadway.
On the topic of racism in the industry, Jackson notes that Broadway has been his home for 20 years.
"But there are things within it that need to be fixed, institutional norms that have to be replaced," he said. "I think what you see with Broadway is a reflection of the larger context of our daily lives, where there is so much that needs to be fixed, so many wrongs that need to be righted."
He goes on to say, "I think that everybody across many, many, many forms of entertainment and forms of everyday life have fallen short, and this is a moment where we can hopefully rise to the occasion and take some positive steps to changing the way we've all gotten used to living."
Read the full Q&A on Deadline.
Christopher Jackson originated the role of George Washington in Hamilton, earning him a 2016 Tony Award Nomination. He also originated the role of Benny in Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights, which Lincoln Park produces this June. Other Broadway credits include Simba in The Lion King and Delray in Memphis, the closing show in Lincoln Park's recently announced 2019-2020 series.
A Grammy and Emmy Award-Winning songwriter, composer, and actor, Mr. Jackson is currently the star of the hit CBS drama "Bull." He is also a powerful advocate for social inclusion, the arts, and autism. Since his son was diagnosed with autism in 2007, Mr. Jackson has become a vocal and passionate supporter of KultureCity, and Sesame Street's autism outreach program.
