Christopher Jackson, Isabelle McCalla, Jawan M. Jackson & More to Take Part in PASSING IT ON Gala

Founder Rosie O'Donnell and Artistic and Executive Director Lori Klinger announced that Rosie's Theater Kids will return to the stage to honor CBS President and CEO George Cheeks and Broadway producers Cathy and Elliott Masie (The Prom) at this year's Passing It On Gala, an evening of performances celebrating mentorship. The gala, hosted by BD Wong, will take place Monday, April 25, 2022 beginning at 7:00 pm with a performance and honoree presentation at The Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College (68th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues) followed by a dinner hosted with a performance by Orfeh and Andy Karl.



Rosie's Theater Kids will be joined by this year's mentors who include Jerusha Cavazos, Christopher Jackson, Jawan M. Jackson, Isabelle McCalla, Earl Mosely, Joanna Numata, Nasia Thomas.



Artistic and Executive Director Lori Klinger says of this year's gala, "Our students are so excited to be back on stage after two years of virtual performances. Despite all the obstacles during that time, they have persevered and grown as a community, as young leaders, and as artists. They can't wait to experience the energy of a live performance and to hear the applause of all those that have continued to believe in them."

George Cheeks assumed the role of President and Chief Executive Officer of the CBS Entertainment Group in March 2020. Cheeks oversees CBS-branded assets within ViacomCBS, including CBS Television Network, which encompasses CBS Entertainment, CBS News and CBS Sports, as well as CBS Television Studios, CBS Television Stations and CBS' first run syndication business. He will also partner with the ViacomCBS Digital team on CBS-branded digital assets, including CBS All Access. Prior to joining CBS, Cheeks served more than seven years at NBCUniversal in senior executive positions that spanned creative, business and operational roles. Most recently, he was Vice Chairman, NBCUniversal Content Studios and was also in charge of late night programming for NBC Entertainment.

Elliott and Cathy Masie have used their background in learning, technology, and entertainment to combine storytelling and social impact and bring the joy of live theater performances to the stage! They are Tony Nominated Broadway producers and innovators in digital learning and collaboration. Their productions have included Kinky Boots, The Prom, Allegiance, Macbeth with Alan Cumming, and Seared. Elliott is recognized as one of the early advocates for e-Learning and digital collaboration. He created the Empathy Concerts with Telly Leung and has been an advisor to the White House on expanding learning opportunities for our workforce.

Past mentors of Rosie's Theater Kids include Broadway luminaries such as Adrienne Warren, Robert La Fosse, Jessie Mueller, Julio Monge, Board Member BD Wong and our founder, Rosie O'Donnell. Passing It On is an event that honors our diverse community unified by a lasting dedication to give back, nurture, and grow our future.



Started in 2010, Passing It On is a vital part of Rosie's Theater Kids' artistic programming that identifies the individual talents and unique gifts within each student. Mentors from the professional theater and music community are paired with students so that they may gain insight not only into the richness in each artform, but what they are capable of achieving.



Tickets and sponsorship can be secured HERE, by email rtkids@buckleyhallevents.com or by calling 914-573-1000.