Christopher Jackson, Alan Menken and More Set for Virtual TheaterMakers Summit

The summit will take place November 14-15.

Tony Award-winning Producer Ken Davenport (Once On This Island) has announced speakers signed on for the fourth annual TheaterMakers Summit on November 14th and 15th. This year, the event will be held virtually for attendees and speakers.

Just announced, Christopher Jackson (Hamilton, In The Heights, Freestyle Love Supreme) will be the Keynote speaker this year. Joining Jackson are EGOT-winner Alan Menken, Tony Award-winners Paul Tazewell (Hamilton, MJ The Musical), Jessie Mueller (Waitress, Beautiful The Carole King Musical), Dori Berinstein (The Prom, Legally Blonde), The Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin, Tony Award-nominee Michael Arden (Once On This Island, Deaf West's Spring Awakening), Producer Brian Moreland (Sea Wall/A Life), Drama Desk-winner Asmeret Ghebremichael (West End's Dream Girls), and more!

Moderators include Drew Gasparini (The Karate Kid Musical Composer), Nicholas Edwards (Frozen), Emmy Award-winner Frank Dilella ("On Stage" on NY1), Blake Ross (Broadway at Work).

The number one destination for all theatermakers, this 2-day event aims to unite aspiring writers, producers, directors, actors, and other theatre professionals with industry leaders. The weekend will offer a series of panels and presentations on topics ranging from How Theater Comes Back, Streaming: Monetization Methods & Business Models to Make You Money (Even During a Pandemic), Equality: How We Can All Work to Raise Voices of BIPOC On and Off Stage, Safety: Creating a Safe Space for Audiences, Actors, and Your Team During the Pandemic and Beyond, and more!

"I'm going to be 100% honest. In April, I decided to cancel our annual conference. I said if we can't get theatermakers from all over the world into one room to connect, talk shop, and learn from some of the best in the industry, then what's the point? But as I did more research on how to host an industry-leading virtual conference and learned about the cool tech options available, a vision started to form and I think this is going to be our most exciting conference yet," says Davenport.

General Admission pricing of $297 is available through October 31st, 2020. In addition to the virtual conference programming, registrants attend VIP virtual networking events and exclusive add-on events like our Bonus Day on November 16th. Further details can be found at www.theatermakerssummit.com.

To view a full itinerary and secure your seat, visit www.theatermakerssummit.com. All speakers and schedules are subject to change.

