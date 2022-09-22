Christine Stoddard Play MI ABUELA, QUEEN OF NIGHTMARES Now Available For Streaming

A filmed version of Christine Stoddard's award-winning play "Mi Abuela, Queen of Nightmares" is now available for streaming on Vimeo On Demand.

Produced by Quail Bell Productions, the film's director of cinematography and editor is Jacob Maximillian Baron. The play premiered at the Gene Frankel Theatre in New York City, where the film was shot.

Stream the film here: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/queenofnightmares

The Cast:

Maya: Vanessa Vivas (Ariana Jackman, understudy)

Mami: Marian Del Valle

Abuela: Fiamma Piacentini

Father/Sheriff: Jacob Maximillian Baron

Cactus/Jaguar/Owl: Amanda Andrews & Jess Appel

Salvadoran Women: Ariana Jackman & Christine Stoddard

The Crew:

​

Playwright/​Director:​ Christine Stoddard​

Assistant Director: Amanda Andrews

Movement Director: Fiamma Piacentini

Assistant Movement Director: Nicole Pascaretta

Set Designer: Dario Mohr

Lighting Designer: Jeremy Stein

Line Producer: Jess Appel

Literary Intern: Sydnie Stern ​

Tech Intern: Grace Gillooly

Maya, a young Salvadoran-American woman, navigates trauma and family mythology through magic and folklore as she comes of age in Phoenix, Arizona. Her story explores mother-daughter relationships, mixed race identity, being the first-generation child of an immigrant, growing up without a father, and fantasy as a coping mechanism, while featuring movement and dance. And there are owls, jaguars, and cacti-oh, my!

*Trigger warning: This play references sexual assault and suicide.

Find out more about the play here: https://miabuelaqueenofnightmares.weebly.com/