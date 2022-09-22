Christine Stoddard Play MI ABUELA, QUEEN OF NIGHTMARES Now Available For Streaming
A filmed version of Christine Stoddard's award-winning play "Mi Abuela, Queen of Nightmares" is now available for streaming on Vimeo On Demand.
Produced by Quail Bell Productions, the film's director of cinematography and editor is Jacob Maximillian Baron. The play premiered at the Gene Frankel Theatre in New York City, where the film was shot.
Stream the film here: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/queenofnightmares
The Cast:
Maya: Vanessa Vivas (Ariana Jackman, understudy)
Mami: Marian Del Valle
Abuela: Fiamma Piacentini
Father/Sheriff: Jacob Maximillian Baron
Cactus/Jaguar/Owl: Amanda Andrews & Jess Appel
Salvadoran Women: Ariana Jackman & Christine Stoddard
The Crew:
Playwright/Director: Christine Stoddard
Assistant Director: Amanda Andrews
Movement Director: Fiamma Piacentini
Assistant Movement Director: Nicole Pascaretta
Set Designer: Dario Mohr
Lighting Designer: Jeremy Stein
Line Producer: Jess Appel
Literary Intern: Sydnie Stern
Tech Intern: Grace Gillooly
Maya, a young Salvadoran-American woman, navigates trauma and family mythology through magic and folklore as she comes of age in Phoenix, Arizona. Her story explores mother-daughter relationships, mixed race identity, being the first-generation child of an immigrant, growing up without a father, and fantasy as a coping mechanism, while featuring movement and dance. And there are owls, jaguars, and cacti-oh, my!
*Trigger warning: This play references sexual assault and suicide.
Find out more about the play here: https://miabuelaqueenofnightmares.weebly.com/