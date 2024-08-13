Christine Baranski Says Producer Judy Kramer is Currently Planning MAMMA MIA 3

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Things continue to look promising on the Mamma Mia 3! front.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Christine Baranski provided an update on the highly anticipated threequel in the Mamma Mia! franchise.

"I was in London with [producer] Judy Kramer at our favorite watering hole, she is planning Mamma Mia 3," Baranski said.

"She gave me the narrative plotline of how it’s going to happen. That’s all I can say! But, it’s not like, 'Oh, I wish it could happen!' Judy Kramer makes things happen. She made number two happen, and it was a phenomenal hit. I wouldn’t put it past Judy Kramer to get everybody back together." Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again was released in 2018, 10 years after the first film, and was a box office success.

In May, Meryl Streep revealed that she was about to attend a meeting with Universal regarding her return for the third film, despite her character passing away after the events of the first film.

“I don’t know how they’re going to do it. They have an idea. I haven’t heard it yet but it’s in [my diary] and I’m going to hear about it pretty soon," the actor told Deadline at the time.

Earlier this year, it was also revealed that Judy Craymer, producer of the franchise, was interested in bringing Greta Gerwig to the director's chair for the third film, following Gerwig's massive success with 2023's Barbie.

In 2021, Craymer had said "There is a story there, and I do think Meryl should come back -- and if the script is right, she would, I think, because she really loved playing Donna," Craymer revealed, stating that she knows "there's a trilogy there."

Baranski is currently starring in The Gilded Age and was recently nominated for her performance in Season Two of the series.

About MAMMA MIA!

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! is written by Catherine Johnson.

Since premiering in London in 1999 and on Broadway in 2001, the irresistible musical has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island paradise, all unfolding to the storytelling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs, has now been seen live on stage by 65 million people across the world.

To date, Mamma Mia! has been seen in 50 productions in 16 different languages grossing more than $4 billion at the box office.

The film franchise stars Meryl Streep, Julie Walters, Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper and more.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas