Christi Chiello to Headline Caroline's On Broadway in October

Comedian Christi Chiello will perform at Caroline's on Broadway on Sunday October 2nd, 7pm. Stand Up Supreme Christi Chiello has been a staple in the NYC comedy scene for over a decade and may very well be the most lovable stand up comedian working today.

Christi's bubbly persona disarms audiences allowing her to surprise and delight with her decisively dark jokes. After making her Comedy Central debut on Roast Battle (opposite legend Jimmy Carr) Christi has made appearances on numerous television shows including the recent stand up series The Joka presented by Will Smith on Roku. She has toured the country as Nicole Byer's opening act and now, for the first time, she will headline in her very own city!! Join Christi and her funniest friends (Petey DeAbreu, Martin Urbano & Maya Deshmukh) for her Broadway debut at Caroline's on Sunday October 2nd, 7pm for an unforgettable night of laughs from this champion of crowd work and the sweetest comic in town.

Performance Details:

Sunday October 2nd, 7pm

Caroline's on Broadway

1626 Broadway, New York, NY 10036

ticket link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2196538®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.carolines.com%2Fevents%2Fchristi-chiello%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Christi's website: https://www.christichiello.com/