Chris Hemsworth Circling Disney's PRINCE CHARMING Movie

Chris Hemsworth may be our Prince Charming. According to Deadline, the Thor actor is in talks to play the classic character in the recently announced Disney movie. Directed by Wonka director Paul King, the script is being written by Simon Farnaby and Jon Croker, along with King. At this time, it is unknown if the film is a musical.

Plot details are currently under wraps, but the film is expected to uncover the origins of the iconic character, who was first seen in Cinderella. It is unknown if the Prince will have a love interest in the film, but insiders have confirmed that Cinderella will not appear.

Hemsworth is known for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in several films within that franchise. Other screen credits include Snow White and the Huntsman, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and, most recently, Transformers One.

King previously directed the first two Paddington films and wrote the story for the upcoming third installment, which is coming to the UK next month and the US in early 2025. He also directed the 2023 musical Wonka, which served as an origin story for the Roald Dahl character starring Timothee Chalamet. A sequel to that film is rumored as well. Additionally, KING is attached to direct the Fred Astaire biopic starring Tom Holland.

Photo Credit: John Phillips/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures