Choreographer Joanna Kotze Presents World Premiere Of 'LECTRIC EYE

Irondale will present choreographer and dancer Joanna Kotze's world premiere of 'lectric Eye, February 9-12 in their first live full-length evening of dance following the extensive COVID-19 closures since 2020.

This performance was created through a multi-disciplinary process between 2018-2022 and highlights collective and personal loss and isolation as well as the human body's potential for persistence, resistance, and power. 'lectric Eye features dancers Joanna Kotze, Wendell Gray II, Molly Heller, and Symara Johnson, longtime collaborator, composer and musician Ryan Seaton and an ensemble of supporting artists.

Highly physical and reflective of our current political, social, and environmental landscape, 'lectric Eye exists in a space where performers and viewers experience the paradox of joy and struggle as they push and are pushed to physical and sonic limits. While the main themes of the work began to emerge in 2018, prior to the pandemic and 2020's explosion of police violence against Black people that resulted in widespread protests, they feel even more relevant today. In December 2020 as part of the development of 'lectric Eye, Kotze created the short film Nothing's changed except for everything which will be screened at The Space at Irondale following the February 10th performance only. Featuring one performer in various locations in Tallahassee, Florida, the film tells a digital story of personal and collective loss and the human body's potential for persistence, resistance, and power. Additionally, elements, motifs and concepts of 'lectric Eye were part of Kotze's outdoor performance of BIG BEATS on the pier at Riverside Park this past fall in which featured 20 performers moving in synchronicity inviting audiences to witness people working together, dancing together and being together.

"Over the last few years, it has become clear to me how important it is to recognize and reflect on our connections to each other," states choreographer Joanna Kotze. "It's also really clear to me how much strength and value we can offer, as individuals, to a group and to a greater good," she adds. With 'lectric Eye, BIG BEATS, and Nothing's changed except for everything, I ask: How do we look at and experience effort, labor, humor, violence, unpredictability, and beauty? and more broadly, how do we continue?"

"Irondale is committed to creating and presenting art that challenges and speaks to what is happening in the world now so we are proud to bring dance and theatre projects into The Space at Irondale. Every piece we present invites our audiences to celebrate live performance and to invest in the changes we want to see in our community and our world at large," adds Terry Greiss, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Irondale.

'lectric Eye will premiere February 9-12, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

The performance on February 12 will be live streamed.

Following the performance on Thursday, February 10, the company will screen Nothing's changed except for everything, a short film by Kotze, cinematographer Chris Cameron, and composer and musician Ryan Seaton.

Tickets are on sale now at https://irondale.org/show-lectric-eye/. General admission tickets are $20, students, seniors and working artists, $15. Live stream tickets (for the February 12 performance only) are $10.