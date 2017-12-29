Chita Rivera Talks Overuse of Technology and Discusses Upcoming Shows With Angela Lansbury and Tommy Tune

Broadway legend Chita Rivera is currently on tour with Tommy Tune, but she took time to chat with SouthFlorida.com about her upcoming performances in the area, including "Night of Stars" with Angela Lansbury, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and others.

In the interview, Rivera discussed her connection with Tommy Tune, her adoration of Angela Lansbury, and her negative feelings toward technology.

When asked about what she will be doing for the "Night of Stars" concert, Rivera replied, "I'll do whatever it is they want me to do. It's an important evening, and I'm honored I was asked - especially working with Angela [Lansbury], because I adore her."

River has expressed in the past that she and Tommy Tune have something special, and instantly connected after he performed at one of Rivera's benefits in 2013.

"I think the two of us have genuinely proven over the years that we love our craft," Rivera said. "We both have the same kind of spirit. We both care about each other and the business, and we want to continue to do it at a certain level that the youngsters coming up can see."

In a final point, Rivera was asked about her recent critique of the constant use of cellphones and social media.

"My daughter and I went to dinner the other night, and everyone at the table was on their damn phone. It was so frustrating," Rivera said. "They let the moment go by, and it doesn't come back again. Or it comes back again in a different way. I'm in the moment. I'm pretty adamant about that."

Read the full article here.

Chita recently starred in The Visit, the final John Kander/Fred Ebb/Terrence McNally musical directed by John Doyle and choreographed by Graciela Daniele on Broadway (2015), following the acclaimed production at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in the summer of 2014. She starred in the Broadway revival ofThe Mystery of Edwin Drood, the Broadway and touring productions of The Dancer's Life, a dazzling new musical celebrating her spectacular career, written by Terrence McNally and directed by Graciela Daniele and the revival of the Broadway musical Nine with Antonio Banderas.

Chita Rivera trained as a ballerina (from age 11) before receiving a scholarship to the School of American Ballet from legendary George Balanchine. Chita's first appearance (age 17) was as a principal dancer in Call Me Madam. Her electric performance as Anita in the original Broadway premiere of West Side Story brought her stardom, which she repeated in London. Her career is highlighted by starring roles in Bye Bye Birdie, The Rink (Tony Award), Chicago, Jerry's Girls, Kiss of the Spider Woman (Tony Award), and the original Broadway casts of Guys and Dolls, Can-Can, Seventh Heaven and Mr. Wonderful. On tour: Born Yesterday, The Rose Tattoo, Call Me Madam, Threepenny Opera, Sweet Charity, Kiss Me Kate, Zorba, Can-Can with The Rockettes. Chita was awarded The Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2009. She received the coveted Kennedy Center Honor in 2002 and became the first Hispanic woman ever chosen to receive this award. In November 2016, she headlined at Carnegie Hall and in 2015, Great Performances aired their special Chita Rivera: A Lot of Livin' To Do, a retrospective of her extraordinary life and career nationally on PBS. Chita's current solo CD is entitled And Now I Swing. Her most treasured production is her daughter, singer/dancer/choreographer Lisa Mordente.

For more information, follow Chita Rivera on Facebook and Twitter.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

Related Articles