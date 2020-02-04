Chiron Performing Arts Presents Music Of Eugene O'Brien And Christopher Kaufman

Chiron Performing Arts will present Music of Eugene O'Brien and Christopher Kaufman, a multimedia concert on Sunday, March 1 @ 4:00 PM at The National Opera Center's Marc A. Scorca Hall, 330 7th Avenue in New York, NY.

Repertoire will be the New York Premiere of Eugene O'Brien's Algebra of Night, seven songs and two interludes for voice and piano quartet, based on the poetry of Mark Strand, Charles Simic, Edwin Denby, Frank O'Hara, W.H. Auden and James Merrill, as well as Christopher Kaufman's Hudson Valley Music for flute, tape and video, Ocean for violin and piano, and In Memoriam: Wendy Maraniss for solo piano.

Performers in the O'Brien work will be Clara Osowski, mezzo soprano; Daniel Rieppel, piano; Monica Bauchwitz, violin, and members of The String Orchestra of New York City. Performers for the Kaufman selections will be violinist Gregory Fulkerson, pianist Taka Kigawa and flutist Robert Dick. Biographical information for the performers at https://soundartus.com/chiron-performing-arts-algebra-of-night-3-1-20/.

Tickets for the March 1 concert are $25 general admission, available from https://store.soundartus.com/product/chiron-performing-arts-3-1-20-algebra-of-night/. This concert is ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/TripPlanner.aspx.

About The Composers

Eugene O'Brien is the recipient of the Award in Music of the American Academy of Arts and Letters, the Rome Prize of the American Academy in Rome, as well as awards from bmi, ascap and The League of Composers / ISCM. He has received Guggenheim, Rockefeller, Fulbright, National Endowment for the Arts and other fellowships, and has been commissioned by the Fromm Foundation at Harvard, the Serge Koussevitzky Foundation in the Library of Congress, by the Meet-the-Composer / Lila Wallace Reader's Digest Fund, and by many American, Asian and European performers and ensembles. More about him at https://www.codexnuovo.com/.

Christopher Kaufman is a composer as well an author, illustrator, teacher, performer, and presenter. He has a large number of works for a wide variety of mediums and his work has been performed by world-class musicians far and wide. As founder/director of CHIRON Performing Arts he has presented the work of hundreds of artists of all disciplines. He has recently developed a system of presenting fine arts and music to family audiences titled "The Phantastic Theater" where he features his unique interdisciplinary presentation method combining video, visual art, live performance, symphonic sound, dance, and puppetry. These works are found in book form, with full audio albums. He has also scored independent films and a couple commercials where he learned the art of sound design and scoring to film. Kaufman also specializes in environmental works that feature live performance by musicians of various ensemble combinations (from solo to full orchestra), "music concrete" flowing through speakers created from natural and orchestral sounds, and video comprised of both natural imagery and visual art. Visit https://soundartus.com/ for information on these and his many other projects.





