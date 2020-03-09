Cheyenne Jackson to Host a DESCENDANTS Remix Dance Party on Disney Channel

"Descendants" fans can look forward to rocking out to the "Descendants Remix Dance Party: A Disney Channel Music Event," a celebration of "Descendants" music, premiering FRIDAY, MARCH 20 (7:30 p.m. EDT/PDT), on Disney Channel. Hosted by Cheyenne Jackson as Hades from "Descendants 3," the half-hour high-energy immersive dance party will feature upbeat musical performances of reimagined hits from the hugely popular "Descendants" movies by multitalented Disney Channel stars.

Cheyenne Jackson ("Descendants 3"), Sofia Wylie ("High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"), Dara Reneé ("High School Musical: The Musical: The Series") and Kylie Cantrall ("Gabby Duran & The Unsittables") are set to perform remixes of "Set It Off," "Night Falls," "Chillin' Like a Villain" and "What's My Name," respectively. Five-year-old rapping sensation ZaZa will also make a special appearance during Cantrall's performance.

The "Descendants Remix Dance Party" is executive produced by the Emmy®-Award winning choreography duo NappyTabs ("World of Dance," "So You Think You Can Dance"). This special marks NappyTabs' third collaboration with Disney Channel Music Events.

"Descendants," "Descendants 2" and "Descendants 3" ranked as the #1 cable movie among kids and tweens in 2015, 2017 and 2019, respectively. All three "Descendants 3" soundtracks reached #1 on the Billboard Soundtrack chart, and the "Descendants" and "Descendants 2" soundtracks are gold-certified. Seven singles from the soundtracks are also certified gold, including the most recent hit "Queen of Mean" performed by Sarah Jeffery in "Descendants 3." To date, "Descendants" music videos have amassed over 4.5 billion video views on DisneyMusicVEVO.

Photo Credit: Disney Channel/Eric McCandless*





